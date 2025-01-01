How it works

Receive and respond to Telegram chats in LiveChat.

The integration supports:

Telegram chats, groups

Topics in groups

Text, stickers, photos, videos, audio files, PDFs, and all kinds of media files

Contacts and location details

ChatBot and rich messages (carousels and quick reply)

LiveChat Welcome Message

Connect up to 10 Telegram Bots. Use LiveChat Teams to routing chats among your agents.

To maintain the top level of security, we don't keep your messages on our servers.

To get help or support, please contact the integration developer via Telegram.

Experimental: connect Telegram Private Account using phone number.