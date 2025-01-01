Telegram
Reply to your Telegram chats in LiveChat
How it works
Receive and respond to Telegram chats in LiveChat.
The integration supports:
- Telegram chats, groups
- Topics in groups
- Text, stickers, photos, videos, audio files, PDFs, and all kinds of media files
- Contacts and location details
- ChatBot and rich messages (carousels and quick reply)
- LiveChat Welcome Message
Connect up to 10 Telegram Bots. Use LiveChat Teams to routing chats among your agents.
To maintain the top level of security, we don't keep your messages on our servers.
To get help or support, please contact the integration developer via Telegram.
Experimental: connect Telegram Private Account using phone number.
Key Features
Simple setup
Telegram Groups
ChatBot support
Multiple Telegram accounts
LiveChat Messaging Mode
Block spammers
Block this user
Topics in groups
Benefits
All chats in one place
Boost user retention
Secure and fast
What's new
· Add support for Topics in Telegram Groups.
· Add an option to let customers to rate chats. To enable feature, check the settings.
