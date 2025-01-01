Telegram

Telegram

Reply to your Telegram chats in LiveChat

$10 / mo, per license
Developed by FEDYK sp. z o. o.
Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

How it works

Receive and respond to Telegram chats in LiveChat.

The integration supports:

Connect up to 10 Telegram Bots. Use LiveChat Teams to routing chats among your agents.

To maintain the top level of security, we don't keep your messages on our servers.

To get help or support, please contact the integration developer via Telegram.

Experimental: connect Telegram Private Account using phone number.

Key Features

Simple setup

Just copy-paste your Telegram Bot Token. If you run into any trouble, check our simple installation tutorial, which guides you through the installation process.

Telegram Groups

Reply to messages in Telegram Groups right from LiveChat.

ChatBot support

Automate your customer service with ChatBot.

Multiple Telegram accounts

Connect with up to 10 Telegram accounts.

LiveChat Messaging Mode

We support Messaging Mode so that you can reply to the chats even the next day.

Block spammers

Block users who keeps causing trouble. Similar to LiveChat Ban visitors, select the three dots icon “…” in the top right corner and click Block this user

Topics in groups

Easily manage your community with the groups topic support.

Benefits

All chats in one place

Use LiveChat as one platform for all your conversations.

Boost user retention

On mobile devices, users read 96% of messages within three minutes. Use this opportunity to change customers' engagement on mobile.

Secure and fast

That's why we don't retain your chats data.

What's new

· Add support for Topics in Telegram Groups.

· Add an option to let customers to rate chats. To enable feature, check the settings.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact FEDYK sp. z o. o.. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Telegram.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.