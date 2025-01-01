Salesforce
Send contacts, leads and cases from LiveChat to Salesforce.
The Salesforce integration lets you create leads and contacts from chats, archives, and the Visitor section at a good clip. Easily search the Salesforce contacts directly from LiveChat as well as save chat transcripts as Cases or Objects in your Salesforce account. You can finally spend more time talking with your customers and less managing contact data.
Salesforce Sales Cloud is a platform for managing a sales team and customer relationships. It lets you map out each step of your sales pipeline.
With this software, you can have a complete view of your customers, including contact information, the actual stage in the pipeline, quotes, the history of interactions as well as internal notes. You are able to gain insights from social media sites such as Linkedin, Twitter or Facebook - right within Salesforce.
What's more, Salesforce helps you boost productivity by using workflows, which automate your business process. For example, you can automatically assign leads with deals over a certain size to a specific salesperson. Plus, you can forecast sales, analyze the performance of the sales team and make data-driven decisions.
Key Features
Manage your leads and contacts in LiveChat
Advanced configuration
Benefits
Make it effortless to capture new leads
Capture leads on a big scale and strengthen relationships through live chats.
Get a detailed picture of the customers you have
Gain a competitive advantage over competitors
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.