Get your team Black Friday-ready with AgentTrainer!

The busiest shopping season is just around the corner, and customer service is key to maximizing your results! With the AgentTrainer app, your team can practice in a safe environment before they handle chats with real customers. Test it yourself – start a chat simulation and interact with a bot (you won't even notice it's not a real customer!) in these key scenarios:

Requesting a product review – ask your bot-customer for a positive review. Just remember, don’t be too pushy!

Handling delivery delays – delays happen, especially during peak times. Stay calm, identify the issue, and resolve it with a positive attitude.

Fixing wrong orders – practice handling customers who received the wrong or incomplete order. Learn the right steps to turn the situation around without losing the customer.

What's AgentTrainer?

Your all-in-one training tool is here — experience how easy it is to make an expertly trained team and boost customer satisfaction.

Create quizzes automatically from your archival chat interactions or add pieces of training by hand and create a robust knowledge library for all departments in your organization — all streamlined in a single platform.

And, once your agents have the necessary knowledge but lack hands-on practice — help them get familiar with real chatting using AgentTrainer’s advanced customer simulation with multiple user personas to chat with.

Installing AgentTrainer requires no complex setup to get you started — it’s as simple as one click. With its deep integration with the LiveChat ecosystem, you can head straight on to creating memorable training programs.

No upfront commitments. Simply see for yourself how quickly you’ll say au revoir your old training methods.