AgentTrainer

AgentTrainer

Automated agent training with customer simulation

Developed by AgentTrainer
Works with   LiveChat
  • Client simulator
  • New onboarding
  • Dashboard
  • AI quiz creator
  • Generated question
  • Quiz answer sreview
  • Groups

Get your team Black Friday-ready with AgentTrainer!

The busiest shopping season is just around the corner, and customer service is key to maximizing your results! With the AgentTrainer app, your team can practice in a safe environment before they handle chats with real customers. Test it yourself – start a chat simulation and interact with a bot (you won't even notice it's not a real customer!) in these key scenarios:

Requesting a product review – ask your bot-customer for a positive review. Just remember, don’t be too pushy!

Handling delivery delays – delays happen, especially during peak times. Stay calm, identify the issue, and resolve it with a positive attitude.

Fixing wrong orders – practice handling customers who received the wrong or incomplete order. Learn the right steps to turn the situation around without losing the customer.

What's AgentTrainer?

Your all-in-one training tool is here — experience how easy it is to make an expertly trained team and boost customer satisfaction.

Create quizzes automatically from your archival chat interactions or add pieces of training by hand and create a robust knowledge library for all departments in your organization — all streamlined in a single platform.

And, once your agents have the necessary knowledge but lack hands-on practice — help them get familiar with real chatting using AgentTrainer’s advanced customer simulation with multiple user personas to chat with.

Installing AgentTrainer requires no complex setup to get you started — it’s as simple as one click. With its deep integration with the LiveChat ecosystem, you can head straight on to creating memorable training programs.

No upfront commitments. Simply see for yourself how quickly you’ll say au revoir your old training methods.

Key Features

Automatically generated training

Generate your quizzes directly from a selected range of product or problem-solving chats to quickly create a library of universal knowledge for your team.

Monumental library for knowledge

Add images, videos, and files to your quizzes to complement any training with your already existing resources.

Hands-on practice with customer simulation

Use the customer simulator to get agents familiar with the chatting environment and train them on all key procedures in your organization with live chat simulation.

Necessities at the ready

Keep track of your agents’ training results and scores, see their progress, and manage your training resources — all inside of a unified dashboard.

Nothing is set in stone

Easily fine-tune your training content based on feedback and real-world interactions.

Benefits

Plug and play

Install the app to get started instantaneously — no tedious configuration or onboarding involved. All agents added to your license are automatically visible in the AgentTrainer app.

Experienced team = happier customers

Agents specialized in their field are your best asset. With AgentTrainer, their knowledge remains up to date and can be conveniently accessed through a unified dashboard.

Continuous improvement culture

New training topics on the horizon? Every tag in your chats can be used to automatically generate training for your team and keep them up to date with any changes in your procedures.

Feel-good agent productivity

A well-trained team is happier with their work and more confident during their day-to-day tasks.

What's new

What we added:

  • Enroll your entire team in quizzes with a single click.
  • CSV exports to give you complete freedom over quiz result analysis.
  • Sherable link to quizzes.
  • Customizable email notifications to keep you updated on important training details.
  • The email we send the notifications can now be changed.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact AgentTrainer. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of AgentTrainer.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.