Agent Profiles

Build Customer Trust with Professional Agent Profiles!

$2.99 / mo, per agent
Developed by Muka Studios
Works with   LiveChat
  • Make Perfect First Impressions
  • Put a Face to Your Support
  • Agent Reviews That Sell
  • Custom Profiles, Total Control
  • Showcase your experience
  • Turn Agents into Experts

Impress your customers with professional agent profiles that build trust and credibility during chats.

Stand Out with a Professional Profile

Let customers know they're in good hands from the moment they start a chat. Agent Profiles automatically introduces your team members with customizable professional profiles that highlight their expertise, experience, and customer satisfaction record.

Why Customers Love Agent Profiles

Customers chat more confidently when they know who they're talking to. Agent Profiles creates transparency and builds trust by introducing your team members with professional, achievement-focused profiles right at the beginning of the conversation.

Take your customer interactions to the next level with Agent Profiles - the professional way to introduce your team and build trust from the first moment of contact.

Key Features

Automatic Profile Cards

Your profile is automatically shared at the beginning of each chat, making a strong first impression

Customer Satisfaction Showcase

Display your impressive satisfaction rating to build instant credibility

Experience Highlights

Show customers your chat experience and expertise at a glance

Skill Tags

Highlight your agents' specialties and strengths

Customer Testimonials

Feature positive customer reviews directly on your profile

Full Customization

Choose exactly what information to display on your public profile

Privacy Controls

Enable or disable profiles with a single click

Benefits

Look Professional

Stand out with a polished profile that showcases your expertise

Build Trust Faster

Create credibility from the first moment of customer interaction

Highlight Achievements

Display your positive reviews and satisfaction rating

Easy Setup

Connect with a single click and customize in minutes

Privacy Control

Full control over what information is shared publicly

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Muka Studios. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Agent Profiles.

More by this developer

