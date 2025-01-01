Integrated Calculator

Integrated Calculator

Boost customer service with our LiveChat calculator—an intuitive tool for quick math solutions, ensuring efficient and seamless interactions.

Works with   LiveChat
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot
  • App Screenshot

Imagine having a conversation with a customer, and they ask you to help with a quick calculation—like figuring out a discount or splitting a total. Instead of fumbling for a calculator or opening another app, our LiveChat Integrated Calculator lets you do the math right there in the chat.

  • Convenient: No need to switch between apps or devices.
  • Intuitive: It's designed to be simple and easy to use.
  • Efficient: Solve any math problem without skipping a beat in your conversation.

This tool isn't just about crunching numbers—it’s about making your interactions smoother and more efficient, so you can focus on what really matters: helping your customers.

Whether you’re in retail, finance, or any other field where numbers come up, this calculator is a small addition that makes a big difference:

  • Keeps everything in one place: Save time for both you and your customers.
  • Enhances service: Provide top-notch service with ease.

Key Features

Integrated Real-Time Calculator

The LiveChat integrated calculator is embedded directly within the chat interface, allowing you to perform calculations instantly without leaving the conversation. This feature ensures that you can quickly and accurately handle mathematical queries, such as discounts, totals, and complex calculations, directly while interacting with your customers.

Previous Result Display

The calculator displays the last calculated result above the input field, allowing users to reference it easily for subsequent calculations.

Basic and Advanced Operations

Supports fundamental arithmetic operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, division) as well as percentage calculations, enhancing its utility for a wide range of mathematical tasks.

Benefits

Seamless Customer Support

With the integrated calculator, you eliminate the need to fumble for a separate calculator or waste time searching for a clunky external tool. This integration allows for smoother interactions and faster problem resolution, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and more efficient support.

What's new

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account.

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.