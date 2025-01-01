Customer.io for LiveChat

Customer.io for LiveChat

Real-time customer data synchronization and profile retrieval.

$3 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with   LiveChat
The app automatically extracts customer emails from chat interactions, retrieves related profile data, and allows agents to edit information directly within the chat. It also enables manual search for customer profiles by email.

Key Features

Automated Data Synchronization

Retrieves customer email addresses from LiveChat sessions and queries Customer.io for associated profile attributes in real-time.

Live Data Modification & Direct Lookup

Supports direct modification of customer identifiers within the chat interface and manual querying of Customer.io profiles by email.

Integrated CRM & LiveChat Data Flow

Ensures bidirectional data consistency between LiveChat and Customer.io, eliminating redundant context switching.

Operational Efficiency at Scale

Reduces manual data entry and lookup overhead through automated synchronization, improving agent throughput.

Robust Data Governance

Ensures auditability and structured data management, minimizing discrepancies across communication channels.

Benefits

Optimized Data Accessibility

Provides immediate retrieval and modification of customer information within LiveChat without external dependencies.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your LiveChat account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Customer.io for LiveChat.

