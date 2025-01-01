Appluex

Appluex

Miami's top mobile app partner — tailored solutions, seamless support. Let's innovate together.

Based in United States, speaks in English

This profile was set up by Text

Is this your business? Become a Text partner to verify and manage this profile.

## Leading Mobile App Development Company in Miami At Appluex, we are your dedicated mobile app development company in Miami, bringing your app ideas to life with precision and expertise. Our skilled mobile app developers specialize in transforming innovative concepts into high-quality mobile applications, tailored specifically to meet your business needs. Whether you need hybrid apps or native development for Android and iOS platforms, we deliver mobile app development solutions that integrate seamlessly with social media and Bluetooth BLE connectivity. We handle everything from app development process to refining existing apps, providing comprehensive support to ensure your mobile application thrives in today’s competitive market. Our mobile app development services go beyond just app creation. We offer cloud management, web development, and top-notch UI/UX design using industry-leading platforms such as Figma, AdobeXD, and Sketch. Our expertise in front-end and back-end development, database management, and DevOps positions us as a full-service partner for all your digital projects. By choosing Appluex, you gain a reliable ally committed to your success, offering seamless updates and enhancements every step of the way. Join our long-standing tradition of excellence and let us help your business grow with our exceptional mobile app development services. ### Comprehensive App Development Services in Miami With a proven track record and a highly skilled dedicated team, Appluex is your trusted partner for creating exceptional mobile solutions. We prioritize user engagement and exceptional user experiences, ensuring your app design resonates with your target audience. Our app development agencies excel at managing development costs while optimizing your app project for success. Whether you're aiming to launch your app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, our expertise with both platforms guarantees a smooth transition from concept to reality. Let us he

Contact

This company has limited contact details. If that’s your business, claim this profile to manage and share your contact information.

Testimonials

This profile isn’t verified and can’t receive testimonials. If this is your business, join the Text Partner Program to start collecting reviews.
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.