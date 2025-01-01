KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
LiveChat Service provides optimal chat conversion, lead generation and ensures 99% customer satisfaction with response time under 30 seconds.
LiveChat Service is your number one chat service provider, because we are experts in generating leads and converting visitors into customers. Our average response time of 25 seconds and clear communication to visitors result in our 99% customer satisfaction.
Our expert crew has a lot of experience in providing chat services for a wide range of companies and industries. We are able to increase your sales and decrease your communication costs. But we’re more than a conversion tool and lead generator; by always being there for your customers we build and create more value to your brand. Our aim is to make you happy by making your customers happy.
Customers like to be helped in their search for products and services, so you want customers to easily find the answers to their questions. By quickly and clearly guiding customers to their goal, we provide the best live chat service one could ask for. Although live chat experts operate from the Netherlands, our services are borderless. Please feel free to contact us with any of your questions.
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Do your customers use Telegram? We’re sure they do.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Track the impact of website chats on online sales and gather marketing data.
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.