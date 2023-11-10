Slack for HelpDesk
Connect Slack and HelpDesk to reply to customer queries and stay on top of ticket management.
Slack for HelpDesk is an innovative application that allows you to stay connected and respond to customer queries with ease. It seamlessly connects Slack and HelpDesk, allowing you to reply to HelpDesk tickets from Slack and see HelpDesk tickets and replies in Slack. This means you can keep track of customer inquiries and respond faster, ultimately improving your customer service. With Slack for HelpDesk, you can also save time by automating ticket creation, updates, and notifications. It can even help you schedule tickets and assign them to the right team members, making sure that each customer request is dealt with efficiently and quickly. Plus, you can easily search tickets and conversations, helping you quickly find the information you need. Slack for HelpDesk is an essential tool for any business that wants to improve customer service and streamline ticket management.
Key Features
Connect Slack and HelpDesk
Automate Ticket Updates
Benefits
Improve Customer Service
Streamline Ticket Management
Quickly Find Information
What's new
[1.0.0] - 2023-11-10
Application has been released.
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your HelpDesk account. To get help and support contact Roam Tools. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Slack for HelpDesk.