Salesforce for HelpDesk
Create, View and Automate Salesforce Flows Directly in HelpDesk.
$6.99 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with HelpDesk
Blurring the lines between Salesforce and HelpDesk.
We know that every company uses Salesforce differently, therefore, we made sure not to put any limitations on this integration. Any object, any field and any chat value, as well as first class technical support in case you need something that is not yet on the menu!
Key Features
Map any HelpDesk value to any Salesforce field
Send chat ratings, post chat information, ticket transcripts or custom variables directly to Salesforce. Every object (including custom ones) is available and can be mapped to any chat parameter available.
View and Edit Salesforce data directly in HelpDesk
Freely search for contacts, leads and any other object without leaving the HelpDesk page. With automatic search you will get your visitor details in no time!
Benefits
Save time with Automations
Why waste time on repeatable tasks if we can automate them? This application has "waste-as-little-time-as-possible" philosophy engraved in it's core.
App Terms
Tutorial & Support
How to use this app
Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your HelpDesk account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Salesforce for HelpDesk.