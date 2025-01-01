Jira for HelpDesk

Jira for HelpDesk

Create and Automate Jira Issues Directly in HelpDesk.

$6.99 / mo, per agent
Developed by Darka Software
Works with   HelpDesk
 Blurring the lines between Jira and HelpDesk.  Configure Jira issue fields and populate them automatically with values from the HelpDesk Tickets or our new AI helper.

Key Features

Tracking Logs 

Log aggregation is extremely important for any issue escalation, this is why every issue creation action - manual or automatic, is recorded in the log section.

Bots - even more automation! (Coming Soon) 

Automatically create objects in Salesforce with automation bots and filter returning and new customers. Webhooks will be automatically created, registered, enabled and removed whenever needed.

AI generated ticket summary 

Populate the issue description (or other field) with the automatically generated ticket summery powered with AI. Avoid long transcripts and speed up your flow!  

Map any HelpDesk values to Jira fields 

Send transcripts, requester details, ticket summary or custom values directly to Jira. Every Jira field (including custom ones) can be pre-set with dynamic or static values and can be mapped to any HelpDesk parameter available.

Benefits

Outstanding support

Processing data between different platforms can be challenging, but we are there for you! Let us know how we can make this integration better fit your needs.

Save time with Automations and AI

Why waste time on repeatable tasks if we can automate them? This application has "waste-as-little-time-as-possible" philosophy engraved in it's core.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your HelpDesk account. To get help and support contact Darka Software. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Jira for HelpDesk.

