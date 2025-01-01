Google Calendar for HelpDesk

Google Calendar for HelpDesk

Google Calendar for HelpDesk is the perfect tool for keeping track of all of your customer service meetings.

$1 / mo, per agent
Developed by Roam Tools
Works with   HelpDesk
  • Details window opened
  • Created a new event
  • State updated

Google Calendar is one of the most popular calendars in the world. This application allows you to integrate Google Calendar with HelpDesk to quickly create and keep track of customer meetings.

With this app, creating meetings with Google Calendar is easy and effortless. Just input the meeting details and you are ready to go. You can easily create and keep track of all the meetings pertaining to tickets and never leave the HelpDesk app.

With Google Calendar for HelpDesk, managing meetings with customers is simple and straightforward. With the ability to customize your meeting settings to fit your needs, you can ensure that you are always up-to-date on your customer tickets. Google Calendar for HelpDesk is the perfect tool for managing customer service meetings. It is easy to use, reliable, and will help you stay on top of all of your tickets.

Key Features

Create and Track Meetings with Google Calendar

Easily create and keep track of meetings created for a ticket.

Intuitive Design

Quickly create meetings with its intuitive design and user-friendly interface.

Benefits

Reliable

Enjoy the reliability of the app and stay on top of all your customer tickets.

Less Time Wasted

Agents can create meetings in the HelpDesk app and all relevant meetings are available for reference.

What's new

Google Calendar for HelpDesk has been released! Create meetings on your Google Calendar right from HelpDesk and keep track of meetings across tickets.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your HelpDesk account. To get help and support contact Roam Tools. You can also suggest improvements or request new features in the upcoming versions of Google Calendar for HelpDesk.

More by this developer

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.