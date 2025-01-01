Google Calendar is one of the most popular calendars in the world. This application allows you to integrate Google Calendar with HelpDesk to quickly create and keep track of customer meetings.

With this app, creating meetings with Google Calendar is easy and effortless. Just input the meeting details and you are ready to go. You can easily create and keep track of all the meetings pertaining to tickets and never leave the HelpDesk app.

With Google Calendar for HelpDesk, managing meetings with customers is simple and straightforward. With the ability to customize your meeting settings to fit your needs, you can ensure that you are always up-to-date on your customer tickets. Google Calendar for HelpDesk is the perfect tool for managing customer service meetings. It is easy to use, reliable, and will help you stay on top of all of your tickets.