Joe Bush - Chat Consultant

Launching or optimising LiveChat? I help fast-track your time-to-results.

Based in United Kingdom, speaks in English

Wherever you are in your journey with LiveChat, I can help improve customer experience, drive more revenue, and reduce effort.

Here are some of the ways I can support you:

  1. LiveChat Implementation: Ensuring every element of the platform is designed to help you and your customers achieve your goals.
  2. LiveChat Optimisation: Full review of your current performance and improvements made to ensure you're maximising the return from the channel.
  3. Agent Training: From how to use the platform to the soft skills and processes required to delight customers.
  4. Leadership Support: Including how to run quality assurance, agent development plans, resourcing, and more.
  5. Resources & frameworks: Conversation flows, knowledge bases and which apps, and integrations are right for you.

  6. Behaviour change: If you're looking to switch from phone and email to chat, I can help build a roadmap to make that happen.

    If there's anything else you're looking to achieve with chat, I can either help or know the right people to help.

Why me? Between 2012 and 2024, I ran a live chat outsourcing and consulting business. We spent every day working on how to deliver a better chat experience. We had the opportunity to implement chat on over 250 websites, handle 3,000,000+ chat conversations, and consult for global enterprise brands with 500+ agents.

My focus is now on creating a tangible impact on in-house teams.

Contact

Testimonials

David Leighton (over 8 years ago)

Fantastic level of customer support. We have used LiveChat on our website now for 2 years with great success. The amount of positive customer feedback we get is fantastic. 24 hour customer service cannot be beaten. Plus it generates significant leads to our customers every day. Great work !

Laura Yates (over 8 years ago)

I can't speak highly enough of the LiveChat support and our customers regularly leave them fantastic reviews. Every team member is thorough, great to work with and always keen to offer the best service possible. Keep up the great work guys!

Simon Russell (over 8 years ago)

What an amazing bunch - they took the time to get to know our product, they genuinely care. Since using the service, we've seen a rise in direct bookings. The chat agents have integrated so well that we consider them part of the team.

Steve (over 8 years ago)

Great company and great people. They have helped train the team and get the most out of the chat system. Inbounds have increased and process has improved. The product itself is very easy to use. A brilliant service end to end.
leave your own review
