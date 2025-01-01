KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
International BPO Exerts - servicing UK, Australia, Africa and USA markets from South Africa base. We support inbound, outbound and digital engagements.
Delivering industry leading digital engagements across domestic and international markets, with the vision of being Africa’s Digital Centre of Excellence. Already supporting some of the biggest brands in the UK, Australia the US and Africa. With over 7,000 customer facing staff we handle millions of engagements every month in a wide range of verticals. We can help you in voice and digital channels and share our best practice principles and expertise to ensure your customer's engagements are handled while their expectations are exceeded.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Do your customers use Telegram? We’re sure they do.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Track the impact of website chats on online sales and gather marketing data.
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.