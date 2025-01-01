MUUUH! Next is your partner for automated customer dialogs with LiveChat. As technology enthusiasts and communication professionals, we develop customized solutions for your customer communication.

Thanks to our extensive expertise in the development and implementation of chatbots, we help you to relieve your customer service, raise your service level and reduce costs - and of course create unique customer interactions!

As a long-standing partner of LiveChat, we support you with the setup and implementation and advise you on the selection of the right automation solution.

What we can do for you:

• Advice on Conversation AI and the use of LiveChat, as well as the automation of customer issues

• Setting up and implementing LiveChat

• Implementation of automation with Chatbot.com or the leading AI platform Parloa

• Design and implementation of the dialogs to be automated

• Permanent operation of the dialogues including optimization in full service

• Provision of the technical infrastructure to implement all automated dialogs

• Transfer to the company's operations

--

MUUUH! Next ist Ihr Partner für automatisierten Kundendialogen mit LiveChat. Als Technologiefans und Kommunikationsprofis entwickeln wir maßgeschneiderte Lösungen für Ihre Kundenkommunikation.

Dank unserer umfangreichen Expertise in der Entwicklung und Implementierung von Chatbots helfen wir Ihnen dabei, Ihren Kundenservice zu entlasten, Ihr Service-Level zu heben und Kosten zu senken – und natürlich einzigartige Kundeninteraktionen zu schaffen!

Als langjähriger Partner von LiveChat unterstützen wir Sie bei der Einrichtung und Implementierung und beraten Sie bei der Auswahl der passenden Automatisierungslösung.

Das können wir für Sie tun:

• Beratung im Bereich Conversation AI und Nutzung von LiveChat, sowie der Automatisierung von Kundenanliegen

• Einrichtung und Implementierung von LiveChat

• Umsetzung der Automatisierung mit Chatbot.com oder der führenden AI-Plattform Parloa

• Konzeption und Umsetzung der zu automatisierenden Dialoge

• Dauerhafter Betrieb der Dialoge inklusive Optimierung im Fullservice

• Bereitstellung der technischen Infrastruktur zur Umsetzung sämtlicher automatisierter Dialoge

• Überführung in den Betrieb des Unternehmens