Pioneer in outsourced 24x7 Live Chat based multi-lingual customer service solutions with over 15 years of experience and offices world wide we speak over 30 languages.

Based in India, speaks in ArabicCatalanGermanEnglishSpanishFrenchItalianKoreanMalayDutchPortugueseRussianChinese
LiveSalesman is one of the industry pioneers in Outsourced Live Chat based Customer Service and Sales Solutions. With over 15 years of experience, LiveSalesman has built its niche in outsourced contact industry by delivering innovative, quality driven sales and customer service solutions that are specially tailored for E-commerce businesses. This highly focused approach allows us valuable and comprehensive insights into the functions and unique challenges that online businesses confront and the most effective strategies to overcome those. E-commerce businesses are not restricted by the geographical boundaries, however, to successfully expand in international markets, one of the most critical part is to figure out how will the business communicate with customers who speak different languages. Keeping this in mind, we provide Native Multilingual Customer and Sales Support in majority of the Asian and European languages including Chinese, Korean, Arabic, French, Spanish and Russian to name a few, enabling our clients to sell where they have never sold before! Our customer portfolio has a good mix of large Fortune 500 corporations as well as new start-up businesses.

