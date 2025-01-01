We help businesses get more done, with Rockstar Specialists supercharged by AI. Using GuideLayer® AI, delegation is seamless and execution is easy. Get more done in sales, marketing, project management, executive assistance, and more.
We've used HelpFlow on our eCommerce store for over 2 years now and have seen a consistent positive ROI from the service. There's a measurable improvement in conversion rate from visitors who engaged with HelpFlow chat agents. HelpFlow is also consistently improving: they've introduced longer chat hours and they always take and incorporate feedback promptly. Overall a great company to work with.
Jeff King (over 7 years ago)
We sell custom home furnishings online which requires a lot of in-depth product knowledge and customer "hand-holding" throughout the buying process. HelpFlow's chat agents were able to pick up on the unique nuances of our business quickly and are now able to answer our customers intricate furniture questions with ease. The best part is... we've proven that potential customers who chat with HelpFlow agents on our site and then purchase have a much higher AOV and conversion rate. I highly recommend HelpFlow!
Edward Gorkes (over 7 years ago)
We have used HelpFlow for several months now. Prior to using them we tried live chat on our own, but we were unable to consistently provide quick responses. With HelpFlow, our Web Site customers now have access to live chat 7 days per week until midnight. The complicated questions are referred over to our inside sales team, so they can concentrate on warm leads and not routine questions. Our web site conversions have gone up consistently, clearly justify the cost of this service. I would highly recommend this service to any company selling products online.
Frank (over 7 years ago)
Very comprehensive service at a fair price. I love the way the team 'learns' as the project moves forward. I would recommend for ALL online shops as prospective customers have questions and having the ability to communicate with a human any time of the day is huge....