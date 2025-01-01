We've used HelpFlow on our eCommerce store for over 2 years now and have seen a consistent positive ROI from the service. There's a measurable improvement in conversion rate from visitors who engaged with HelpFlow chat agents. HelpFlow is also consistently improving: they've introduced longer chat hours and they always take and incorporate feedback promptly. Overall a great company to work with.

We've used HelpFlow on our eCommerce store for over 2 years now and have seen a consistent positive ROI from the service. There's a measurable improvement in conversion rate from visitors who engaged with HelpFlow chat agents. HelpFlow is also consistently improving: they've introduced longer chat hours and they always take and incorporate feedback promptly. Overall a great company to work with.

We sell custom home furnishings online which requires a lot of in-depth product knowledge and customer "hand-holding" throughout the buying process. HelpFlow's chat agents were able to pick up on the unique nuances of our business quickly and are now able to answer our customers intricate furniture questions with ease. The best part is... we've proven that potential customers who chat with HelpFlow agents on our site and then purchase have a much higher AOV and conversion rate. I highly recommend HelpFlow!

We sell custom home furnishings online which requires a lot of in-depth product knowledge and customer "hand-holding" throughout the buying process. HelpFlow's chat agents were able to pick up on the unique nuances of our business quickly and are now able to answer our customers intricate furniture questions with ease. The best part is... we've proven that potential customers who chat with HelpFlow agents on our site and then purchase have a much higher AOV and conversion rate. I highly recommend HelpFlow!

Edward Gorkes ( over 7 years ago)