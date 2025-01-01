KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
24x7 Live Chat Agents starting at US$ 199/Month | Lead Generation via Chat | 10 Days Free Trial | More than 125+ Experts | 12+ Years Experience | 99.97% Record Up-time
DeskMoz can be your helping hand in providing all types of desk services at the dirt cheap prices! We can surely help you in getting more leads. With an option to choose full chat support plan, we can go few steps further to help your visitors/customers. At DeskMoz, we believe in providing best services with an alternative belief system which says, whatever it takes, let the customer be with you!
With a team of 125+ enthusiastic experts, DeskMoz is a complete package for your Desk needs. Whether it is a requirement for 24x7 live chat agents, chat answering services, or lead generation, we are here! Experts are here!
Along with state of the art Agents Training Program for client's businesses, we have industry's best dashboard equipped with amazing features like:
-Real-time Email & SMS notifications
-SMTP integration to reply the chats from DeskMoz's dashboard
-Download all chats, leads and tickets in Excel sheet
-Guaranteed uptime of 99+%
-White label solution
-Carry forward unused chats
And the most important aspect of DeskMoz is we have the high retention rate of agents! Agents love working with us and make it possible for us to provide same agents for years to same clients.
