KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Leading apps in the LiveChat Marketplace. Check the Super Trainer, Super Agent, and Super Vision app!
We have used our experience from conducting almost 1 million chats for our customers to prepare apps that supercharge chat agents and their supervisors.
Find our apps at LiveChat Marketplace.
Our LiveChat sales team delivers the highest possible customer care services and effective sales solutions for your website.
Implementation of chat support service with .BespokeChat has been a very simple process. Handing over the chat service to them allowed us to focus on our work while maintaining high quality communication with potential customers. All thanks to qualified team of consultants. From the beginning, the main benefit of this cooperation was delivering the possibility of customer service also outside standard business hours. This results into higher quantity of leads received and that results in sales rise.
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Do your customers use Telegram? We’re sure they do.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Track the impact of website chats on online sales and gather marketing data.
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.