AutoMate

The ultimate ticketing assistant designed to streamline your customer support process and improve efficiency

$5 / mo, per agent
Works with   HelpDesk
  • Suggest tags
  • Get summary

AutoMate is an innovative application designed to simplify and streamline the ticketing process. With its powerful features, it helps businesses manage customer inquiries and complaints efficiently and effectively with the power of AI.

One of the key features of AutoMate is its ability to create a short summary of the ticket. This enables the user to quickly understand the nature of the customer’s issue and take appropriate action. In addition to summarizing the ticket, AutoMate also analyzes the sentiment of the customer’s message. This helps the user to gauge the customer’s mood and respond in a way that is empathetic and helpful.

What is more, AutoMate provides users with a list of keywords for the messages in the ticket. This helps the user to identify the key issues and themes that are being discussed and to respond in a way that addresses them effectively. Another valuable feature of AutoMate is its ability to suggest tags and priority for the ticket. This helps the user to quickly sort tickets based on their level of importance and to categorize them in a way that makes them easier to manage.

Overall, AutoMate is a valuable tool for any business that wants to streamline its ticketing process and provide better customer service. With its powerful features and intuitive interface, it is a must-have application for any business that wants to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.

Key Features

Automation

AutoMate suggests tags and priority for the ticket to help users categorize quicker.

Sentiment Analysis

AutoMate’s ability to analyze the sentiment of customer messages helps businesses understand the mood of the customer and respond with empathy and understanding.

Ticket Summary

Get a summary and keywords for all messages in the ticket in a matter of seconds.

Benefits

Better Resource Management

By prioritizing tickets based on their level of importance, AutoMate can help businesses manage their resources more effectively.

Improved Customer Satisfaction

By providing businesses with insights into customer sentiment and needs, AutoMate can help businesses improve customer satisfaction and build stronger customer relationships.

Increased Efficiency

One of the key benefits of AutoMate is increased efficiency. This is achieved through its features of a summary of the ticket, sentiment analysis, and keywords.

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms and App Privacy Policy.

Tutorial & Support

How to use this app

Follow the app tutorial with setup instructions on how to use and properly configure this app with your HelpDesk account.

