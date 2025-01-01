ProProfs

Let your ProProfs Knowledgebase users contact you via chat.

Equip you documentation site with LiveChat and gain an additional communication channel. Provide support when required and improve customer satisfaction.

ProProfs Knowledge Base is an online data management platform that helps to gather the company’s knowledge in one place. It improves productivity by offering quick access to documents, articles, Q&A, and films. In general, it makes it easy to deliver self-service content on your website or web application.

The tool helps you give your customers an excellent product tour. You can clarify technical terms by adding light boxes, tooltips, and pop-ups to any page on your site. Easily create help content for your website or web application and articles using the WYSIWYG editor. It also gives you a possibility to take advantage of the features that make collaboration with a team of authors, editors, and contributors smooth.

Powerful ticketing system

We want to offer you a full package that includes not only a reliable chat tool but also a ticketing system – so you can provide your customers with 24/7 service.

LiveChat is not just a chat tool. It's also a great way to enhance the visual part of your website! Modify our chat window and equip it with our dedicated eye-catchers, making sure that it'll match your store seamlessly.

With our neatly looking eye-catchers and chat buttons, you will not only grab your customers' attention but also enrich the visual side of your store. Add LiveChat to your website and kill two birds with one stone.

Cut down on customer service expenses

LiveChat helps you decrease your customer service costs — you can handle an unlimited number of live chats with any number of customers, meaning you can deliver quicker service, to more people.

Provide a quick means of customer support

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Differentiate yourself from the competition

A competitive advantage can be obtained by managing your products more efficiently and having good relationships with customers. With LiveChat, you can communicate with your customers through a channel they prefer and provide high quality customer experience.

