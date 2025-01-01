Equip you documentation site with LiveChat and gain an additional communication channel. Provide support when required and improve customer satisfaction.

ProProfs Knowledge Base is an online data management platform that helps to gather the company’s knowledge in one place. It improves productivity by offering quick access to documents, articles, Q&A, and films. In general, it makes it easy to deliver self-service content on your website or web application.

The tool helps you give your customers an excellent product tour. You can clarify technical terms by adding light boxes, tooltips, and pop-ups to any page on your site. Easily create help content for your website or web application and articles using the WYSIWYG editor. It also gives you a possibility to take advantage of the features that make collaboration with a team of authors, editors, and contributors smooth.