Help Desk Migration App
Automated LiveChat data migration and import
Help Desk Migration streamlines the process of migrating data to LiveChat through automated import for tickets, contacts, users, groups, attachments, notes, and other records. The migration tool caters to diverse industries that rely on help desk software for customer support and technical assistance.
Beyond core help desk records, the migration service ensures all data relationships remain intact, including tickets, requesters, agents, groups, notes, attachments, and tags. The data importing app supports over 70 customer service platforms, such as HelpDesk, Zendesk, Freshdesk, HubSpot, Salesforce, and many others.
By automating the migration process while preserving data integrity, Help Desk Migration facilitates a seamless transition to LiveChat. This comprehensive solution minimizes disruptions and enables businesses to maintain continuity in their customer service operations across various industry verticals.
Key Features
Help Desk Migration service provides transparent pricing based on the number of records to migrate. Try our free Demo to determine the approximate cost of your data migration project.
Apply out-of-the-box customizations with a single click to enhance migrated tickets by adding tags, inline images, call recordings, content translations, skipping attachments, prioritizing newer records, and more.
Easily map default and custom ticket fields. If any custom fields are missing, create them directly within the Migration Wizard, maintaining all record relationships and connections.
Need help with LiveChat data migration? Our support team is readily available via chat, email, or phone.
The data migration software enables seamless, code-free data import without disrupting your workflow.
Benefits
Take control of your Full Migration with added features. Delta Migration syncs your source and target platforms, while Interval Migration allows you to pause and resume data import as needed.
If your platform is not listed, request a customized solution tailored to your specific migration needs or import alterations, ensuring your data lands precisely where you want it.
Leverage unlimited Free Demo opportunities to import a small data batch, review mappings, and make necessary adjustments. Additionally, opt for a custom Demo to transfer up to 20 handpicked record IDs once.
Benefit from a personalized data migration service with a dedicated migration specialist guiding you through the entire process, including initial setup, data mapping, actual data transfer, and post-migration support.
Choose from three service packages – Standard, Premium, and Signature – tailored to your specific needs, whether you require pausing data migration or maintaining platform synchronization.
Tailor your LiveChat data migration with customizations such as advanced data filtering, enriching transferred data, or tailored data integration to meet your unique requirements.
What's new
[1.0.0] - 2025-10-14
Initial release version
