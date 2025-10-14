Help Desk Migration App

Automated LiveChat data migration and import

Works with   LiveChat
Help Desk Migration streamlines the process of migrating data to LiveChat through automated import for tickets, contacts, users, groups, attachments, notes, and other records. The migration tool caters to diverse industries that rely on help desk software for customer support and technical assistance.
Beyond core help desk records, the migration service ensures all data relationships remain intact, including tickets, requesters, agents, groups, notes, attachments, and tags. The data importing app supports over 70 customer service platforms, such as HelpDesk, Zendesk, Freshdesk, HubSpot, Salesforce, and many others.
By automating the migration process while preserving data integrity, Help Desk Migration facilitates a seamless transition to LiveChat. This comprehensive solution minimizes disruptions and enables businesses to maintain continuity in their customer service operations across various industry verticals.

Key Features

Transparent pricing

Help Desk Migration service provides transparent pricing based on the number of records to migrate. Try our free Demo to determine the approximate cost of your data migration project.

Pre-built customization options

Apply out-of-the-box customizations with a single click to enhance migrated tickets by adding tags, inline images, call recordings, content translations, skipping attachments, prioritizing newer records, and more.

Data mapping

Easily map default and custom ticket fields. If any custom fields are missing, create them directly within the Migration Wizard, maintaining all record relationships and connections.

Dedicated customer support team

Need help with LiveChat data migration? Our support team is readily available via chat, email, or phone.

Automated migration service

The data migration software enables seamless, code-free data import without disrupting your workflow.

Benefits

Delta and Interval Migration

Take control of your Full Migration with added features. Delta Migration syncs your source and target platforms, while Interval Migration allows you to pause and resume data import as needed.

Custom migration development

If your platform is not listed, request a customized solution tailored to your specific migration needs or import alterations, ensuring your data lands precisely where you want it.

Unlimited Free Demos

Leverage unlimited Free Demo opportunities to import a small data batch, review mappings, and make necessary adjustments. Additionally, opt for a custom Demo to transfer up to 20 handpicked record IDs once.

Concierge service

Benefit from a personalized data migration service with a dedicated migration specialist guiding you through the entire process, including initial setup, data mapping, actual data transfer, and post-migration support.

Service packages

Choose from three service packages – Standard, Premium, and Signature – tailored to your specific needs, whether you require pausing data migration or maintaining platform synchronization.

Customizations

Tailor your LiveChat data migration with customizations such as advanced data filtering, enriching transferred data, or tailored data integration to meet your unique requirements.

What's new

[1.0.0] - 2025-10-14

Initial release version

App Terms

Legal Terms

By installing this app, you agree to the Marketplace Terms, App Privacy Policy and App Terms and Conditions.

