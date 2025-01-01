Connect LiveChat and Freshdesk to easily forward support emails and log chat transcripts as tickets to Freshdesk. Keep all important data in one place and streamline the functioning of your customer service department.

Freshdesk is a full-fledged cloud-based customer support solution. Built with an emphasis on usability. The solution is entirely customizable and provides all the tools a company needs to wow its customer.

The software comes with multichannel capability, integrated gamification mechanics to supercharge agent productivity, smart automation and a lot more.