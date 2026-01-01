Xicom

Xicom

Xicom is a global AI-led software development company delivering scalable AI, mobile, web, and custom software solutions worldwide.

Based in United States, speaks in English
Xicom is a global AI-led software development and digital transformation company, established in 2002. We help startups, SMBs, enterprises, and fast-growing businesses build scalable digital products and intelligent software solutions across India, the USA, the UAE, Europe, and other global markets. Our expertise spans AI development, Generative AI, machine learning, mobile app development, custom software development, web development, cloud engineering, enterprise solutions, UI/UX design, DevOps, product modernization, and digital transformation consulting. With 4500+ successful project deliveries, 1500+ global clients across 109 countries, and over two decades of technology excellence, Xicom has established itself as a trusted technology partner for businesses across multiple industries. As an ISO 9001-certified company and a premium member of NASSCOM, and STPI, Xicom delivers future-ready digital solutions aligned with global quality standards and international engineering practices.

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