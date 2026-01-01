True North Marketing

True North Marketing is a technology-first digital agency specializing in modern web development, custom software, AI/ML systems, and automation. We build scalable, performance-driven digital platforms by connecting frontend experiences.

True North Marketing is a technology-driven digital agency that helps brands design and build scalable digital systems through a combination of web development, app development, custom software engineering, AI/ML solutions, and automation. We operate with an engineering-first approach, developing modern, production-ready websites and applications using contemporary stacks such as Next.js, TypeScript, headless architectures, and cloud-based backends. Beyond frontend and backend development, we design and deploy AI agents and automated workflows that integrate directly into business operations, supporting use cases such as lead qualification, onboarding, customer engagement, and internal process optimization. Rather than offering isolated services, True North Marketing focuses on end-to-end system building—connecting user interfaces, backend logic, AI intelligence, and automation into cohesive platforms tailored to each client’s requirements. Our work emphasizes performance, reliability, scalability, and long-term maintainability. We partner with clients across industries including real estate, consumer brands, healthcare, fashion, and technology, delivering solutions that are built for real-world use and sustained growth.

