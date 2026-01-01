## About SEO Impact SEO Impact is a UK based SEO and web development consultancy supporting small and medium sized businesses with search engine optimisation, website development, and digital strategy. The focus is on building clear, well structured websites that perform strongly in search engines and support real business growth rather than just visual appearance. ### SEO and Search Optimisation SEO Impact provides data driven search engine optimisation services that combine technical SEO with on page improvements and structured content. Work is focused on improving how websites are crawled, understood, and ranked by search engines, while also improving usability for real users. ### Web Development: WordPress, WooCommerce, and Shopify SEO Impact designs and develops websites using WordPress, WooCommerce, and Shopify, with every build structured around SEO best practice. This includes full website builds, redesigns, e-commerce setup, and performance optimisation to ensure websites are fast, accessible, and easy to manage. ### E-commerce and Online Sales SEO Impact works with e-commerce businesses to improve online visibility and sales performance. This includes Shopify and WooCommerce stores, category and product structure, search friendly navigation, and conversion focused user experience improvements. ### Industry Experience SEO Impact has delivered projects across a range of sectors, including hospitality websites such as hotels and restaurants, fitness and wellbeing businesses including gyms and personal trainers, and a wide range of local service and professional businesses. ### Practical and Transparent Approach SEO Impact takes a practical and transparent approach to SEO and web development, focusing on clear recommendations, measurable improvements, and long term results. Clients benefit from structured guidance, hands on support, and solutions that are designed to scale as their business grows.