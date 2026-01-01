SCUBE Marketing

SCUBE Marketing

Ecommerce PPC and SEO for spec-driven catalogs

Based in United States, speaks in English
Since 2009, SCUBE has worked with ecommerce brands selling technical products where performance is dictated by data accuracy, not traffic volume. The work concentrates around Google Shopping, paid search, SEO, and GTM-based tracking. The focus is spec-driven ecommerce. Auto parts, marine and boating components, heavy equipment, construction supplies, and industrial products where compatibility, attributes, and technical accuracy determine whether demand converts or quietly leaks margin. These are catalogs with thousands of SKUs, uneven contribution, and long-tail search behavior tied to fitment and specification rather than persuasion. The same failure pattern has repeated across large catalogs. Product data drifts. Google Shopping and paid search blend incompatible demand. Branded traffic props up surface metrics while non-brand efficiency erodes underneath. By the time growth flattens, waste is already embedded at the SKU level. The work starts by correcting those inputs. Product feeds are rebuilt around part numbers, fitment logic, certifications, and technical constraints. Google Shopping and paid search are structured to separate demand types instead of collapsing them into blended performance. SEO follows the same logic, aligning catalog structure and content to how buyers evaluate compatibility and use case. Measurement shifts away from activity metrics toward contribution, margin behavior, and SKU-level efficiency. The objective is clarity that holds as catalog complexity and spend increase, without requiring constant manual intervention. Performance improves as inefficient paths are removed. High-intent demand stops competing with low-value traffic. Systems require less manual intervention over time. Margin stabilizes instead of degrading under scale. This work fits teams managing large or uneven inventories who need paid media and SEO systems built for precision and durability. It’s not designed for creative-led growth, lifestyle ecommerce, or short-term traffic spikes where volume masks structural problems.

