Podium is a search marketing agency with one core aim: to help your business stand out online.

Based in United Kingdom

Podium is a search marketing agency with one core aim: to help your business stand out online. We bring together technical SEO expertise, traditional marketing and PR talent, to give a unique approach to digital marketing. We operate three complementary service platforms – technical SEO, content marketing and social media marketing – which blend perfectly to give your business the best possible online search results, website traffic, brand positioning and customer engagement. Why all three? Because it’s not enough to focus on just one any more. Most PR agencies ignore the crucial digital and SEO aspect of a client’s website, while technical SEO agencies will forego content generation and promotion. Whether your aim is to drive more traffic to your website, increase the success of your sales calls, engage with customers on social media, increase your brand awareness and positioning, or all of the above, Podium has the in-house skills to help.

