Since 2007, Percepto has been managing the online presence and reputation of leading companies, senior executives, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm helps its clients gain control over their digital footprint, strengthen their reputation, and ensure that key messages and strategic narratives are prominently positioned and effectively reach the right audiences and stakeholders. The team combines reputation monitoring on Google and AI LLMs, content strategy, SEO, digital PR, and web assets to help clients shape their narrative, strengthen authority, and gain meaningful control over search results and emerging AI-driven summaries. Percepto operates across languages and regions, working closely with client teams and trusted external advisors when needed, and focuses on steady, strategic progress. Engagements typically begin with a focused audit and sentiment baseline across search engines and LLMs, followed by a tailored strategy built around stakeholder priorities, key narratives, and risk areas. Execution may include content development, digital PR and third-party placements, technical and structural improvements to owned assets, reputation-focused web design, and continuous monitoring of SERPs and AI responses. Work is delivered through a clear, methodical process with defined responsibilities, escalation paths for sensitive issues, and ongoing measurement designed to show directional impact and narrative shifts over time. Selected outcomes are reflected in anonymized case studies.