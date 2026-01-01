Orion InfoSolutions

Orion InfoSolutions

Orion InfoSolutions is a global IT services and game development firm headquartered in Jaipur, India. Established in 2014.

Based in India, speaks in English
Established in 2014, the company has evolved from a niche game-focused studio into a full-scale digital solutions provider with a presence in the USA, Germany, Israel, and the UAE. Core Service Offerings The company specializes in end-to-end product development, ranging from creative design to complex backend engineering. Game Development: Their primary specialty, particularly in the Real Money Gaming (RMG) sector. They offer turn-key solutions for games like Rummy, Ludo, Poker, and Fantasy Sports. Mobile App Development: Native and cross-platform development using technologies like Flutter, React Native, Java, and Swift. Web & E-commerce Development: Building scalable websites and online stores using platforms like WordPress and Magento. Emerging Tech: Expertise in Blockchain, NFT marketplaces, Metaverse environments, and AI/Machine Learning integration. Digital Marketing: Comprehensive services including SEO (Search Engine Optimization), ASO (App Store Optimization), and social media marketing.

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