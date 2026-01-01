MindInventory

MindInventory

Building Intelligent Software for New Age Businesses

Based in United States, speaks in English
MindInventory is a leading AI-driven software development company that leverages the power of AI/ML and data technologies to deliver impactful business outcomes. Established in 2011, the company has grown into a team of 300+ technology professionals, consistently evolving as a hub of innovation and digital transformation. With extensive experience serving startups, mid-sized businesses, and enterprises across various industries, MindInventory has built a strong reputation for delivering scalable and result-oriented technology solutions. Our expertise spans custom software development, AI-powered solutions, data engineering, cloud & DevOps solutions, digital twin solutions, web & mobile app development, and UI/UX design services. Our Key Services: - Custom Software Development - AI/ML Development - Mobile App Development (Android, iOS, Flutter, React Native) - Web Development (PHP, Laravel, Golang, Python) - Digital Twin Services - Cloud & DevOps services - UI/UX Design and Motion Graphics Hire Dedicated Developers on full-time, part-time, and hourly Feel free to contact us about your business requirements!

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