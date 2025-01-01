MedRank

MedRank is a healthcare-focused SEO and digital growth agency that helps clinics and medical brands improve search visibility, attract qualified patients, and grow sustainably through data-driven strategies.

MedRank is a healthcare-focused SEO and digital growth agency dedicated to helping medical clinics, health brands, and professionals achieve stronger online visibility and consistent patient growth. We specialise in search engine optimisation for the medical and wellness sector, combining technical SEO, content strategy, local search optimisation, and data-driven marketing to deliver measurable results. Our approach is built specifically for healthcare businesses, where trust, accuracy, and compliance matter as much as rankings. We help clinics appear in the right searches at the right time, improve website performance, optimise Google Business Profiles, and strengthen online authority through ethical link building and content development. Every strategy is tailored to the goals, competition, and location of each client. MedRank works with a wide range of healthcare providers, including private clinics, occupational health services, aesthetics, dental practices, med spas, and diagnostic centres. From improving local visibility to scaling national search presence, we focus on sustainable growth rather than short-term wins. Through clear reporting, transparent methods, and continuous optimisation, MedRank helps healthcare brands turn visibility into real-world enquiries, bookings, and long-term business growth.

