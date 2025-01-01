LTVplus

LTVplus provides world-class customer service outsourcing to help ecommerce brands increase their Customer Lifetime Value. We recruit and train agents all over the world.

Support the growth of your ecommerce brand with highly-trained dedicated customer service teams that are available for your customers in any time zone and language.

The only way to provide the best customer service is to know your business inside-out.

Dedicated customer service agents live and breathe your brand. They understand your mission and represent your business in the best possible way. They reinforce your brand’s image to help grow your business.

Our approach is supported by our three unique:

  • LTV-Driven Approach;
  • Highly-Trained Dedicated Agents;
  • Consultations & Playbooks

Our Customer Success department brings together the best practices we have to make sure we always help you and your customers achieve success.

We evaluate team performance and suggest optimizations to improve customer experience.

Our Training & Quality Departments will work with you from the beginning to create all training content, training plans, documentation, and quality assurance guidelines. They review the transcripts to make sure we are delivering great customer experiences always.

We perform audits and coaching sessions to help your agents succeed with your brand.

Our Operations and HR departments ensure you have the right agents and team support in place to succeed. We keep your team up-to-date with the latest news. To make sure we achieve your business goals, we generate reports to analyze and optimize. We use the data collected to improve and get us closer to your business goals.

Syed Balkhi (over 6 years ago)

I was hesitant to use an outsourced live chat agent service on our site. But the results from LTVplus speak for themselves.

Our e-commerce conversion rate is 11x higher when a person completes a chat vs an average website visitor. My only regret is not using LTVplus sooner on our site.

Tim Gross (about 6 years ago)

GQ and the LTVplus team have been awesome to work with. We had some hesitations about outsourcing our customer service but GQ help overcome those concerns by being incredibly responsive and is always willing to go the extra mile to get things done. I'd definitely recommend them to anyone looking for a managed customer care solution.
