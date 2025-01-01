LiveChat Implementation: Ensuring every element of the platform is designed to help you and your customers achieve your goals.

LiveChat Optimisation: Full review of your current performance and improvements made to ensure you're maximising the return from the channel.

Agent Training: From how to use the platform to the soft skills and processes required to delight customers.

Resources & frameworks: Conversation flows, knowledge bases and which apps, and integrations are right for you.

Behaviour change: If you're looking to switch from phone and email to chat, I can help build a roadmap to make that happen.

Chatbot Development: From simple through to complex, I can help automate chat conversations at scale. Apps & Integrations:Connecting your infrastructure and automating tasks with LiveChat apps.

If there's anything else you're looking to achieve with chat, I can either help or know the right people to help - including recommending outsourcers that I know and trust.