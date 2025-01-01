Jelba | B2B Online Experts

Jelba | B2B Online Experts

Jelba is an Online Marketing department for B2B companies. Our B2B Online Experts help our clients grow in revenue with B2B e-commerce and online leadgeneration campaigns

Based in Netherlands, speaks in GermanEnglishDutch

Distinctive power:

  1. 100% B2B Specialist (named by trade journal Emerce as one of the best E-business companies in the Netherlands)
  2. We work on the basis of fixed budgets and amounts, not per hour, or on subsequent calculation. You know upfront what the investment is. No surprises.
  3. Your success is our goal. Performance is something that we like to be judged on. This is not a must, but an option. A way of working together that gives the right focus and dynamic with one common goal: leads and turnover.

Contact

Reach out to Jelba | B2B Online Experts! We've got all you need to grow your business - knowledge and resources. Contact us to know more.

or visit

linkedinfacebookwebsite.

Testimonials

Leave your own review
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat icon

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot icon

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.