At Hugo, we build world-class teams to help you scale faster and smarter. We are the largest specialty provider of customer support, technical support, data and AI, moderation, community management, and ML solutions. Whether you are a startup, large e-commerce brand, fintech app, SaaS platform, or digital-native brand looking to scale, we provide the fast, flexible support you need. Hugo operates 365/24/7, offering multilingual support in 60+ languages and across 5 continents. We offer omnichannel support – email, phone, chatbot, live chat, SMS, social media, and in-app messaging – to meet your customers where they are. Hugo agents are trained STEM professionals with industry-specific experience. Best of all, we’ve mastered your tool stack, so we’re ready to work from day one. Hugo places strong emphasis on data security and compliance to ensure we safely serve your clients. We are ISO 27001, HITRUST, and SOC 2 certified, and HIPAA and GDPR compliant. Hugo builds and manages high-performance teams in as little as 2 weeks to enable you to lower support costs without compromising your customer experience. Wherever you need coverage, we build the right team to help you win. Hugo offers a wide range of services, including: •Customer support outsourcing •Technical support outsourcing •Content moderation •Community management •Call center support •Generative AI outsourcing •Back office support •E-commerce support outsourcing •Lead generation/ sales support services •AI & ML model services •Data processing •Bookkeeping outsourcing •Invoicing & billing support •Helpdesk support What Hugo Technologies, Inc. offers its clients We understand that no two businesses are alike, so Hugo offers 100% dedicated support with built-in surge support. If you experience unexpected increases in demand, our team can scale capacity in just 24 hours. We also offer ongoing coaching and reporting with QA checks to help your support quality stay consistent. At Hugo, we: 1. Invest in talent through the Hugo Academy to deliver fully-trained, skilled, adaptable agents for the future of outsourcing 2. Embrace flexibility 3. Empower people with AI tools to create super agents 4. Cultivate a culture that thrives in ambiguity, allowing our agents to be more agile and quick-thinking