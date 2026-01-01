Increase your leads, sales, and customer satisfaction scores with your website using the #1 customer support agency.

HiredSupport is the leading Support as a Service Provider. We approach live chat interactions by operating as a sales person and as customer support agent. We do this proactively to ensure we are maximizing your return on investment and engaging every single visitor that we can. We can even handle emails, tickets, inbound and outbound calls 24 hours a day, 7 days, a week, 365 days a year regardless of the volume.

It is incredibly important to have one-on-one conversations with visitors on your websites in the pre-sales stage and in the post-sales stage. It’s equally important to make sure you’re reaching out to them to help them – proactively. By doing so, you can help customers and clients find what they’re looking for and help them close the sales or lock in a new lead.

Customer support is also the first impression a visitor makes with your brand, so it’s important to make sure your customers are getting a personalized experience that helps them resolve their issues. That is why we focus on getting 90+ CSAT scores for our clients – which shows that customers are satisfied both before and after they buy your product, service, or become a lead.

At HiredSupport, we’ve worked with high volume eCommerce, complex Software as a Service, viral mobile applications, brick and mortar stores, and everything in between. We aim to keep the first response time low, our pricing affordable, and our quality of service extremely high. In many circumstances, customer service defines if a customer is going to buy or look elsewhere, so it’s one of the most important parts of running a business. Happy customers are returning customers!

What Services Do We Offer?

24/7 Live Chat Customer Support – We can help your visitors become sales and leads and help your existing customers with customer support.

24/7 Omni-Channel Support – We can handle any other messenger, including SMS, Facebook, and other social media.

24/7 Email & Ticket Support – We can get your inbox to inbox zero – emails and tickets covered, no problem!

CSAT Score Focused – We aim to get 90+ CSAT scores for our clients.

Monthly Reporting – We can provide reporting that helps you understand how we’re doing.

Growth Scaling – We are able to scale to accommodate companies that experience overnight growth.

Better Than Your Existing Team – We aim to beat and exceed your existing team's numbers because we know we can.

Are you ready to work with the leading Support as a Service Provider and help increase your customer satisfaction, sales, and leads?

