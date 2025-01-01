Digitech Outsourcing Solution LLC

Digitech Outsourcing Solution LLC

Increase Lead Conversions and provide Top Class Support to your customers, hire 24-7 Live Chat Team and ONLY pay when your customers chat!

Based in United States, speaks in EnglishSpanish

We are a BPO company based in Lahore, Pakistan and offer 24/7 Customer Care and Administrative Support services.

With more than 10 years of experience, we can provide world class service. Our team is well equipped with tools and knowledge needed to do the job.

Briefly, we offer Phone, Email and Live Chat Support combined with Administrative Support that includes Back-Office Support, Data Entry, Internet Research and similar work.

We are easy to work with, offer FREE trial and work in personalized style.

Don't hesitate to get in touch for FREE Quote

CLICK HERE to CHAT NOW

Contact

Reach out to Digitech Outsourcing Solution LLC! We've got all you need to grow your business - knowledge and resources. Contact us to know more.

or visit

facebookwebsite.

Testimonials

Dina (about 8 years ago)

They are fast and on point. Their agents finish tasks accurately. Any feedback we have given to them was accepted with great attitude. So far, we have worked with them for 6 months. I would recommend them to anyone who needs support agents.

Kamil Rudnicki - CEO TimeCamp (about 8 years ago)

We are working with them more than a year, and they are a great partner providing Livechat support when we are not available. Thanks to them we have 24h/7days per week of Livechat support in TimeCamp! Highly recommened for anyone starting with livechat support or wanting to get it to another level.
Leave your own review
Here are some apps you may like
KnowledgeBase for LiveChat icon

KnowledgeBase for LiveChat

Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service

ChatBot icon

ChatBot

Free to install
Works with LiveChat

Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!

Get LiveChat App
Web BrowserWindowsmacOS
iPad|iPhone
Android
Product
PricingLiveChat BenefitsTourFeaturesLead GenerationChatBotApp
Customers
CustomersCase StudiesTestimonials
Resources
BlogPodcastsBenchmarkTyping Speed TestUTM BuilderAI Technology
Support
Help CenterWebinarsPartners MarketplaceProfessional ServicesAPI & DevelopersSystem Status
Company
ContactInvestor RelationsTeamAboutPartner ProgramPressCareers
Legal
Marketplace TermsTerms of UsePrivacy PolicySecurityGDPR

Copyright ©2025 Text, Inc. All rights reserved

We use cookies and similar technologies to enhance your interactions with our website and Services, including when you reach out to us on chat. This comprises traffic analysis, delivering personalized content, and supporting our marketing efforts. By accessing our website, interacting with our Services, you agree to let us and our partners employ cookies and related technologies on your computer or devices. Click the Cookies Policy to check how you can control the use of cookies through your device. To understand how we process your data, including through cookies, and interactions with us, please read our Privacy Policy.