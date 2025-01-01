Cystech Controls Private Limited

Guard your business with Cystech's expert cyber governance—cut costs, boost security, and stay compliant.

Based in India, speaks in English

## Consulting Company for Robust Business Solutions At Cystech, we understand the unique business challenges organizations face today. Specializing in cyber governance and consulting services, we help client organizations strengthen their defenses against cyber threats. Our comprehensive business consulting services, including Virtual CISO, DPO, and CTO advisory, empower companies to strategically manage risks and technology while enhancing operational efficiency. As a trusted partner in the consulting industry, we deliver exceptional risk management and IS Cyber Audits — protecting your business from both cybercriminals and internal vulnerabilities. Our expertise in business continuity management ensures you remain prepared for unforeseen events, safeguarding your business operations from disruption. We provide tailored management consulting services for seamless regulatory compliance, helping businesses navigate complex laws with ease. Our Personal Data Protection and GDPR compliance services are designed to protect your company from potential penalties through robust privacy controls. ### Strategic Planning and Risk Management Expertise Cystech is your reliable consulting company for ISO27001:2022 Implementation and Certification, fostering brand assurance and building trust with customers. Our team excels in creating a more personalized experience for our clients by addressing specific compliance needs with frameworks like HIPAA and HITRUST for healthcare, and RBI, SEBI, and IRDAI for finance. We stand out among consulting firms by offering top-tier Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) services, ensuring that your digital innovations and technologies remain secure from technical threats. Our consulting services extend beyond risk management, providing deep industry insights across many industries, including healthcare and finance. By leveraging strategic planning and continuous improvement strategies, we help your business streamline ope

