KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
At CX Engage, we focus on putting your customers at the centre of conversation, making sure your customers get the best experience possible.
CX Engage is a technology company focused on helping businesses improve the way they handle customer interactions. We use our industry experience to design customer-first solutions that ensure the customer's experience is at the core of any solution we deliver. We provide tailored AI-powered chat bot solutions to help reduce load on call centre staff and provide customer's with rich, self-service capabilities 24/7/365!
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Integrate your LiveChat with Facebook Messenger and have your Facebook and website communication in one place - for free.
Manage your chats with WhatsApp customers in the LiveChat app
Integrate LiveChat with ChatBot to get a customer service chatbot!
Integrate LiveChat with HelpDesk and manage all customer messages in one place
Do your customers use Telegram? We’re sure they do.
Convert leads into customers by sending personalized marketing after the chat
Track the impact of website chats on online sales and gather marketing data.
Manage your HubSpot CRM contacts while chatting with customers.