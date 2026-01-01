Creatikartta

Creatikartta

Creative digital marketing agency helping brands grow with SEO, ads, branding, social media, websites, and content across India and global markets.

Based in India, speaks in EnglishHindi
Creatikartta is a creative digital marketing agency headquartered in Dehradun, helping brands grow through strategy, storytelling, design, content, and performance-driven marketing. Founded in 2019, Creatikartta works with businesses across India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Pune, and other major cities, along with international markets such as the USA, Canada, UK, and Australia. The agency offers end-to-end digital marketing services including SEO, social media marketing, Meta Ads, Google Ads, performance marketing, branding, website design and development, content marketing, video production, reel creation, and lead generation campaigns. Creatikartta works with brands across education, healthcare, hospitality, real estate, coworking, interiors, fashion, aviation, astrology, e-learning, and lifestyle sectors. With a strong mix of creative execution and data-backed strategy, Creatikartta helps businesses improve online visibility, attract the right audience, generate quality leads, and convert digital attention into measurable growth.

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