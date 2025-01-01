Brandon Klayman and his team at Conscious Commerce are thoroughly amazing to work with. I've known Brandon for years and when it came time for me to re-invent my personal coaching business and publish my first solo book, The Jam in My Sandwich, I knew exactly who would walk with me to create exactly what I wanted. Brandon is supportive, clever and innovative. His team makes me feel like the most important person in their day, friendly, efficient and experts in their fields of expertise. Thanks Conscious Commerce for helping me build out my dream - start to finish.

Kathy Smart ( over 4 years ago)