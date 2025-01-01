Celtic Management Services

## Leading Cybersecurity Company in Dublin Celtic Management Services (CMS) is a Dublin-based cybersecurity company known for its comprehensive IT services across Ireland, the UK, and beyond. We excel in delivering world-class network security solutions that protect against evolving cyber threats. With a focus on cloud security and endpoint security, CMS ensures your digital assets remain safe. ### Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services for Enterprises At CMS, our cybersecurity services are tailored to meet the unique needs of organizations worldwide. We specialize in threat detection and incident response, utilizing advanced threat intelligence to mitigate security threats before they impact your business operations. Our cybersecurity solutions include security awareness training to enhance your organization's resilience against cybersecurity threats. Our Unified Managed Services (UMS365) offer seamless integration with IT systems—guaranteeing a predictable IT budget while enhancing infrastructure security. Additionally, Cyber Fortify provides a robust cybersecurity as a service model that includes identity security and access management to safeguard sensitive information. With CMS, your organization is equipped with industry-leading security technologies to combat common cybersecurity threats such as data breaches and identity theft. Let Celtic Management Services empower your business with top-tier cybersecurity solutions, ensuring the safety and security of your digital infrastructure. Join us on the journey to secure operational technology and protect your critical infrastructure against emerging threats.

