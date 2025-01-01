KnowledgeBase for LiveChat
Integrate LiveChat with KnowledgeBase and empower your support with self-service
Bizcuits Solutions LTD, we specialize in delivering end-to-end back office solutions tailored for CFD Brokers, Prop Firms, and Crypto projects.
Bizcuits Solutions LTD, we specialize in providing operational solutions tailored to Financial brokers, prop firms, and the crypto projects. Whether you’re a startup looking to scale or an established business aiming for optimization, our full-service approach ensures efficiency, security, and profitability at every step.
What We Offer: Customer Support & Operations: Our expert team ensures your clients receive top-tier support with fast response times and a deep understanding in the industries. We integrate seamlessly with platforms like Livechat, HelpDesk as well as trading platforms, CRM's and other tools required for smooth operations.
Payments Processing & PSP Solutions: Processing of Crypto-to-crypto payments, on/off ramp services, and 0% chargeback solutions, making transactions seamless, secure, and cost-effective.
Marketing, Growth & Affiliates: We provide end-to-end growth strategies, including affiliate management, media buying, and user acquisition, ensuring your brand stands out in a competitive market.
Compliance & Security – With expertise in risk management, fraud prevention, and KYC/AML solutions, we ensure regulatory compliance without friction, keeping your business secure and scalable.
Trading Desk & Risk Management: Stay on top of your risk management with our team of trade desk experts.
Why Choose Bizcuits?
Industry Expertise: We operate at the level of top-tier firms, bringing industry knowledge to your business. Scalable & Customizable Solutions: Whether it’s IB structures, payment integrations, or trading technology, we tailor solutions to your needs.
Tech-Driven Efficiency – We utilize automation, analytics, and AI-driven processes to enhance operations and profitability.
Vibrant & Dynamic Team – With a culture of innovation, speed, and adaptability, we act as an extension of your business, helping you
