## Digital Strategy Company in Denver, CO At Aten Design Group, we excel in crafting cutting-edge digital strategies tailored to empower mission-driven organizations. Nestled in the heart of Denver, we specialize in accessible design and open-source technology to help our clients achieve their strategic business goals. With a focus on full-service website strategy, design, and development, we deliver solutions that resonate with our clients' specific needs and environments. Our team is adept at leveraging Drupal and WordPress platforms, demonstrated by successful projects for the Smithsonian Institution and Tampa International Airport. ### Expertise in Digital Transformation and Consulting Services Our digital strategy services are designed to support businesses through a seamless digital journey. We offer comprehensive consults to enhance your organization's digital transformation efforts by optimizing your website and developing new business models. Our consultants understand the unique dynamics of each client's environment, allowing us to deliver clients success through tailored solutions and innovative approaches. Whether you're a small business or part of a larger organization, our expertise in digital initiatives ensures your project plan aligns with your strategic vision. Let's embark on a journey to elevate your brand and help you achieve your business transformation goals.