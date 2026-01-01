AgentTrainer

AgentTrainer

All-in-one Intelligent Training platform designed to automate your Customer Service and Sales team’s training, onboarding, and performance review

Based in Poland, speaks in English
AgentTrainer is an all-in-one Intelligent Training platform designed to automate your Customer Service and Sales team’s training, onboarding, and performance reviews. Traditional training methods like reading materials, instructional videos, or shadowing can be time-consuming, costly, and often fail to prepare agents for the complexities of real-world interactions. The result? Lower customer satisfaction and higher employee turnover. AgentTrainer’s powerful AI features not only make creating training programs faster and easier but also ensure the training itself is more interactive, engaging, and effective for your team. Engage in realistic AI Customer Simulations - easily generate chat conversations tackling any problem and type of customer you can imagine. Let your agents interact with an AI chatbot to learn best practices in the actual LiveChat environment. Uncover your agents’ performance - get a comprehensive analysis of your agents' behavior during chats and better understand how well they follow defined procedures. Educate and test knowledge with AI Quizzes – generate quiz questions from past LiveChat conversations and combine them with custom training materials to keep your agents' skills sharp and relevant.

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Reach out to AgentTrainer! We've got all you need to grow your business - knowledge and resources. Contact us to know more.

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