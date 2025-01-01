24x7 VMG Chat

24x7 VMG Chat

24x7 VMG Live Chat provides low cost trained live chat agents to interact with visitors on your website. We also provide IT tech support, email and phone support

Based in India, speaks in English

24x7 VMG Live Chat provides trained chat agents to keep your live chat working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays.

Our services are affordable and reliable. We can train our chat agents on your website and go live within 2 weeks time.

We are providing live chat staffing since 2005. We work with nearly 800 online businesses around the world - ranging from small websites to large internet companies.

Our chat agents are particularly effective for pre-sales chat inquiries. We will pro actively invite visitors on your website for a chat and convert them into leads and customers.

We also handle support related live chats - including even technical support chats where our chat agents remotely login to customer's computer and fix software issues.

We have 200+ trained agents on our payroll. Our team members, associates and experts are internet savvy university graduates with wide range of skills and business experience.

The Founder & CEO is Kartik Isvarmurti a graduate from Oxford University, UK.

Visit our website http://www.vmgbpo.com for more information about us.

Contact

Reach out to 24x7 VMG Chat! We've got all you need to grow your business - knowledge and resources. Contact us to know more.

or visit

website.

