“Omnichannel” is no longer just a buzzword. It’s the way forward for businesses that care about customer relationships.

Because of all the data about a customer, like communication history, past orders, etc., omnichannel gives your customers a consistent experience, regardless of the channel they use. The omnichannel experience is also more user friendly. Customers can switch from one channel to another without worrying that they'll have to go through the process from the beginning.

Gather the most popular messaging apps under one roof and use omnichannel communication to your advantage.