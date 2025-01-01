WooCommerce is an e-commerce platform that allows transforming any WordPress website into an online store. You can use it to build a stand-alone online store from scratch or integrate a shopping cart with a WordPress website. The tool comes with customizable templates and a built-in blogging feature. You are also free to edit every part of your content whenever you want to. WooCommerce lets you manage the catalog of your products, fulfill orders and accept various payments. It also boasts its wide range of official extensions such as tax and shipping calculators or subscription management.

Thanks to our WooCommerce integration, you can easily add a chat option to your website and view customers shopping carts. This allows for a more personalized experience and increased average order value.