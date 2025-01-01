WooCommerce

WooCommerce is an e-commerce platform that allows transforming any WordPress website into an online store. You can use it to build a stand-alone online store from scratch or integrate a shopping cart with a WordPress website. The tool comes with customizable templates and a built-in blogging feature. You are also free to edit every part of your content whenever you want to. WooCommerce lets you manage the catalog of your products, fulfill orders and accept various payments. It also boasts its wide range of official extensions such as tax and shipping calculators or subscription management.

Thanks to our WooCommerce integration, you can easily add a chat option to your website and view customers shopping carts. This allows for a more personalized experience and increased average order value.

Key Features

Seamless installation

All that it takes is to click install and log into your LiveChat account – it's that simple! And with our plugin for WooCommerce there's no need to leave your WooCommerce admin panel.

Shopping cart details

With LiveChat for WooCommerce you can give your agents heads-up, showing them which products are viewed by your customers and what is currently in their cart – and all of that in real-time! Use this opportunity and allow your agents to target your customers' exact needs!

Flexible chat window settings

The integration enables you to easily toggle on/off various options like Product Details or Total Value. Just press the button and we will automatically apply changes for you.

Chat surveys

Gather feedback in chat surveys and find out what is going through your clients' heads. Ask specific questions or introduce your rating system. Thanks to LiveChat, you can have a viable insight into customers’ needs and can tailor your efforts to deliver personalized service.

Multichannel support

Make your support more available and communicate with your customers in any channel they prefer.

Personalized chat invitations

LiveChat can detect when visitors take certain actions on your website and issue chat invitations based on these actions. For example, you can send a personalized invitation to a visitor who has seen several of your help pages or contact a person who visited you for the first time.

Benefits

Improve customer satisfaction and sales

All website visitors are essentially sales opportunities. Once installed, LiveChat makes it easy for you to communicate with browsing visitors, build better relationships, and close more deals.

Provide efficient customer service

Customers want a fast response time to their queries and problems. With LiveChat, you can offer real-time help, ensuring more sales and customer satisfaction in the process.

Build long-lasting relationships with clients

With online conversations, you can turn every interaction with visitors on your website into a memorable experience and build trusting relationships.

