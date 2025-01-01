Triggerbee

Easily store LiveChat data in your Triggerbe admin panel. Save chat transcripts, details of chat visitors or information how often a person visited your website. Analyze visitor behavior and find what leads to chats on your site. Take advantage of gathered data and improve your services.

Triggerabee is analytical software which can tell who comes to your site and what your visitors want. Thanks to this knowledge, you can automate your marketing processes.

The solution helps you make data-driven decisions and convert website traffic into sales. You can not only analyze your visitor behavior but also segment it based on various interests. Then you can engage and convert specific segments of users with personalized conversion widgets or your external tools. For example, you can put labels on visitors who have abandoned their shopping cart. Next time they visit your website, you can give them a discount, or a friendly reminder informing that they still have products in their shopping cart.

To add to this, you can integrate Trigerbee with multiple 3rd party services including Mailchimp, Pipedrive or WordPress.